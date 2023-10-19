News & Insights

Global nickel market sees 16,200 metric ton surplus in August -INSG

Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

October 19, 2023 — 11:39 am EDT

Written by Eric Onstad for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The global nickel market had a surplus of 16,200 metric tons in August, down from a surplus of 24,400 tons in the same month of last year, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Thursday.

That compares with a surplus of 25,700 metric tons in July 2023.

During the first eight months of 2023, there was a surplus of 134,700 tons versus a surplus of 46,700 tons in the same period of last year, the data showed.

Data below in thousands of metric tons:

August 2023

August 2022

July 2023

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Mine production

333.6

291.7

338.1

2394.3

2069.7

Refined production

290.9

259.7

292.1

2170.5

1968.2

Refined usage

274.8

235.4

266.4

2035.8

1921.6

Balance

16.2

24.4

25.7

134.7

46.7

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

