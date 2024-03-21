News & Insights

Global nickel market sees 13,400 metric ton surplus in January -INSG

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

March 21, 2024 — 01:05 pm EDT

Written by Anjana Anil for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - The global nickel market had a surplus of 13,400 metric tons in January, down from a surplus of 23,100 metric tons a year earlier, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Thursday.

It was also down sharply from a surplus of 28,900 metric tons in December 2023.

In 2023, the nickel market surplus widened to 238,800 metric tons from 103,900 metric tons in 2022, the data showed.

Data below in thousands of metric tons:

Jan 2024

Jan 2023

Dec 2023

FY 2023

FY 2022

Mine production

289.9

263.2

313.8

3,675.7

3,208.2

Refined production

282.2

256.4

294.5

3,344.7

3,058.7

Refined usage

268.9

233.4

265.6

3,105.9

2,954.8

Balance

13.4

23.1

28.9

238.8

103.9

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

