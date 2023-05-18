Global nickel market in 6,600 tonne surplus in March -INSG

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The global nickel market had a surplus of 6,600 tonnes in March compared with a deficit of 8,900 tonnes in the same month last year, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Thursday.

That compares with a surplus of 20,400 tonnes in February 2023, Lisbon-based INSG added.

Data below in thousands of tonnes:

March 2023

March 2022

Feb 2023

2022**

Mine production

280.1

238.8

277.3

3,211.4

Refined production

254.6

238.5

260.9

3,059.4

Refined Usage

248.0

247.3

240.5

2,956.4

Balance*

6.6

-8.9

20.4

103.0

* Balance between refined production and usage

** Revised data

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.