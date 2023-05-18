Global nickel market in 6,600 tonne surplus in March -INSG

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The global nickel market had a surplus of 6,600 tonnes in March compared with a deficit of 8,900 tonnes in the same month last year, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Thursday.
That compares with a surplus of 20,400 tonnes in February 2023, Lisbon-based INSG added.
Data below in thousands of tonnes:
March 2023
March 2022
Feb 2023
2022**
Mine production
280.1
238.8
277.3
3,211.4
Refined production
254.6
238.5
260.9
3,059.4
Refined Usage
248.0
247.3
240.5
2,956.4
Balance*
6.6
-8.9
20.4
103.0
* Balance between refined production and usage
** Revised data
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.