Global nickel market in 20,800 tonne surplus in February -INSG

April 19, 2023 — 12:11 pm EDT

April 19 (Reuters) - The global nickel market had a surplus of 20,800 tonnes in February, compared with a deficit of 1,700 tonnes in the same month last year, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a surplus of 23,200 tonnes in January 2023, Lisbon-based INSG added.

Data below in thousands of tonnes:

Feb 2023

Feb 2022

Jan 2023

2022

Mine production

278.1

223.5

272.9

3,183.20

Refined production

261.1

223.3

258.2

3,018.30

Refined Usage

240.3

224.9

235.0

2,912.7

Balance*

20.8

-1.7

23.2

105.6

* Balance between refined production and usage

