Global nickel market in 20,800 tonne surplus in February -INSG

Adds table
April 19 (Reuters) - The global nickel market had a surplus of 20,800 tonnes in February, compared with a deficit of 1,700 tonnes in the same month last year, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Wednesday.
That compares with a surplus of 23,200 tonnes in January 2023, Lisbon-based INSG added.
Data below in thousands of tonnes:
Feb 2023
Feb 2022
Jan 2023
2022
Mine production
278.1
223.5
272.9
3,183.20
Refined production
261.1
223.3
258.2
3,018.30
Refined Usage
240.3
224.9
235.0
2,912.7
Balance*
20.8
-1.7
23.2
105.6
* Balance between refined production and usage
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.