Global nickel market in 20,500 tonne surplus in April -INSG

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

June 21, 2023 — 09:48 am EDT

June 21 (Reuters) - The global nickel market had a surplus of 20,500 metric tons in April, compared with a deficit of 2,600 tons in the same month last year, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Wednesday.

That compares with a surplus of 5,900 tons in March 2023, Lisbon-based INSG added.

Data below in thousands of tons:

April

2023

April

2022

March

2023

2022

Mine production

291.4

254.9

272.0

3,211.4

Refined production

264.1

242.7

254.6

3,059.4

Refined Usage

243.6

245.4

248.7

2,956.4

Balance*

20.5

-2.6

5.9

103.0

* Balance between refined production and usage

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )

