Global nickel market in 20,500 tonne surplus in April -INSG

June 21 (Reuters) - The global nickel market had a surplus of 20,500 metric tons in April, compared with a deficit of 2,600 tons in the same month last year, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Wednesday.
That compares with a surplus of 5,900 tons in March 2023, Lisbon-based INSG added.
Data below in thousands of tons:
April
2023
April
2022
March
2023
2022
Mine production
291.4
254.9
272.0
3,211.4
Refined production
264.1
242.7
254.6
3,059.4
Refined Usage
243.6
245.4
248.7
2,956.4
Balance*
20.5
-2.6
5.9
103.0
* Balance between refined production and usage
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )
((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.