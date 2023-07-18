News & Insights

Global nickel market in 11,900 metric ton surplus in May -INSG

July 18, 2023 — 12:45 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 18 (Reuters) - The global nickel market had a surplus of 11,900 metric tons in May, compared with a surplus of 13,900 tons in the same month last year, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Tuesday.

That compares with a surplus of 18,800 metric tons in April 2023, Lisbon-based INSG added.

Data below in thousands of tons:

May

2023

May

2022

April

2023

2022

Mine production

296.4

272.2

290.3

3,210.8

Refined production

269.9

253.3

263.5

3,058.9

Refined Usage

258.1

239.4

244.7

2,956.4

Balance*

11.9

13.9

18.8

102.5

* Balance between refined production and usage

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )

