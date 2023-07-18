Global nickel market in 11,900 metric ton surplus in May -INSG

July 18 (Reuters) - The global nickel market had a surplus of 11,900 metric tons in May, compared with a surplus of 13,900 tons in the same month last year, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Tuesday.
That compares with a surplus of 18,800 metric tons in April 2023, Lisbon-based INSG added.
Data below in thousands of tons:
May
2023
May
2022
April
2023
2022
Mine production
296.4
272.2
290.3
3,210.8
Refined production
269.9
253.3
263.5
3,058.9
Refined Usage
258.1
239.4
244.7
2,956.4
Balance*
11.9
13.9
18.8
102.5
* Balance between refined production and usage
(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )
