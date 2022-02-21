Global nickel market flips into surplus in Dec -INSG

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The global nickel market saw a surplus of 6,500 tonnes in December compared with a deficit of 3,700 tonnes in November, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Monday.

Overall there was a deficit in the nickel market of 154,400 tonnes last year compared with a surplus of 103,900 tonnes in 2020, Lisbon-based INSG added.

Data below in thousands of tonnes.

Dec

Nov

2021

2020

Mine production

234.3

231.6

2689.3

2438.6

Refined production

241.2

230.9

2611.2

2489.3

Refined Usage

234.7

234.6

2765.6

2385.4

Balance

6.5

-3.7

-154.4

103.9

(Reporting Pratima Desai; Editing by Susan Fenton)

