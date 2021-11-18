Global nickel market deficit shrinks in Sept to 5,200 tonnes -INSG

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 5,200 tonnes in September from a shortfall a month earlier of 14,600 tonnes, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Thursday.
During the first nine months of the year, the nickel market saw a deficit of 174,900 tonnes compared with a surplus of 88,000 tonnes in the same period last year, Lisbon-based INSG added.
Data below is in thousands of tonnes.
|
Sept
August
Jan-Sept 2021
Jan-Sept 2020
Mine production
248.0
254.0
1989.9
1749.0
Refined production
217.5
225.2
1916.4
1827.0
Refined Usage
222.7
239.8
2091.3
1739.0
Balance
-5.2
-14.6
-174.9
88.0
(Reporting Pratima Desai; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.