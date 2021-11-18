Global nickel market deficit shrinks in Sept to 5,200 tonnes -INSG

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 5,200 tonnes in September from a shortfall a month earlier of 14,600 tonnes, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Thursday.

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 5,200 tonnes in September from a shortfall a month earlier of 14,600 tonnes, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Thursday.

During the first nine months of the year, the nickel market saw a deficit of 174,900 tonnes compared with a surplus of 88,000 tonnes in the same period last year, Lisbon-based INSG added.

Data below is in thousands of tonnes.

Sept

August

Jan-Sept 2021

Jan-Sept 2020

Mine production

248.0

254.0

1989.9

1749.0

Refined production

217.5

225.2

1916.4

1827.0

Refined Usage

222.7

239.8

2091.3

1739.0

Balance

-5.2

-14.6

-174.9

88.0

(Reporting Pratima Desai; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More