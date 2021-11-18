Global nickel market deficit shrinks in Sept to 5,200 tonnes -INSG

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 5,200 tonnes in September from a shortfall a month earlier of 14,600 tonnes, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Thursday.

During the first nine months of the year, the nickel market saw a deficit of 174,900 tonnes compared with a surplus of 88,000 tonnes in the same period last year, Lisbon-based INSG added.

Data below is in thousands of tonnes.

Sept August Jan-Sept 2021 Jan-Sept 2020 Mine production 248.0 254.0 1989.9 1749.0 Refined production 217.5 225.2 1916.4 1827.0 Refined Usage 222.7 239.8 2091.3 1739.0 Balance -5.2 -14.6 -174.9 88.0 (Reporting Pratima Desai; editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com))

