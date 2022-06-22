Global nickel market deficit falls in April to 200 tonnes - INSG

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 200 tonnes in April compared with a shortfall a month earlier of 8,900 tonnes, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Wednesday.

During the first four months of the year, the global market was in a deficit of 8,100 tonnes compared with a deficit of 63,900 tonnes in the same period of 2021, Lisbon-based INSG added.

Data below in thousands of tonnes.

April

March

Jan-April 2022

Jan-April 2021

Mine production

260.0

235.1

941.3

802.3

Refined production

242.8

237.2

934.7

824.9

Refined Usage

243.0

246.0

942.8

888.8

Balance

-0.2

-8.9

-8.1

-63.9

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.