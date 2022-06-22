Global nickel market deficit falls in April to 200 tonnes - INSG

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 200 tonnes in April compared with a shortfall a month earlier of 8,900 tonnes, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Wednesday.
During the first four months of the year, the global market was in a deficit of 8,100 tonnes compared with a deficit of 63,900 tonnes in the same period of 2021, Lisbon-based INSG added.
Data below in thousands of tonnes.
April
March
Jan-April 2022
Jan-April 2021
Mine production
260.0
235.1
941.3
802.3
Refined production
242.8
237.2
934.7
824.9
Refined Usage
243.0
246.0
942.8
888.8
Balance
-0.2
-8.9
-8.1
-63.9
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
