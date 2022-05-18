Global nickel market deficit deepens in March to 11,100 T

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The global nickel market deficit deepened to 11,100 tonnes in March compared with a shortfall a month earlier of 1,800 tonnes, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Wednesday.

During the first three months of the year, the global market was in a deficit of 8,600 tonnes, from a deficit of 31,100 tonnes in the same period of 2021, Lisbon-based INSG added.

Data below in thousands of tonnes.

March

Feb

Jan-March 2022

Jan-March 2021

Mine production

228.9

219.1

672.1

570.1

Refined production

233.2

225.0

688.1

618.2

Refined Usage

244.3

223.2

696.7

649.3

Balance

-11.1

-1.8

-8.6

-31.1

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

