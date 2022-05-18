Global nickel market deficit deepens in March to 11,100 T

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The global nickel market deficit deepened to 11,100 tonnes in March compared with a shortfall a month earlier of 1,800 tonnes, data from the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Wednesday.
During the first three months of the year, the global market was in a deficit of 8,600 tonnes, from a deficit of 31,100 tonnes in the same period of 2021, Lisbon-based INSG added.
Data below in thousands of tonnes.
March
Feb
Jan-March 2022
Jan-March 2021
Mine production
228.9
219.1
672.1
570.1
Refined production
233.2
225.0
688.1
618.2
Refined Usage
244.3
223.2
696.7
649.3
Balance
-11.1
-1.8
-8.6
-31.1
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
