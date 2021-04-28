Global nickel demand to increase to 2.67 mln tonnes in 2021 -INSG

Global demand for nickel is expected to increase to 2.67 million tonnes in 2021 from 2.39 million tonnes in 2020, the International Nickel Study Group said on Wednesday.

Global output of nickel is expected to rise to 2.72 million tonnes from 2.49 million tonnes, the Lisbon-based group said, adding the implicit market balance is a surplus of 45,000 tonnes in 2021.

