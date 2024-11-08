Global New Material Extends Convertible Bond Period

Global New Material International Holdings Limited (HK:6616) has released an update.

Global New Material International Holdings Limited has announced the extension of its Option Bond Period by 120 days following an agreement with its subscriber. The company has already issued the first tranche of its convertible bonds worth $40 million and is seeking additional subscribers for the remaining portion. This move reflects the company’s strategic plan to enhance liquidity and capitalize on favorable market conditions.

