Global Net Lease's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRD) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.84% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GNL.PRD was trading at a 11.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.08% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GNL.PRD shares, versus GNL:

Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRD) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are off about 0.2%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.