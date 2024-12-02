News & Insights

Global Net Lease's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

December 02, 2024 — 02:23 pm EST

In trading on Monday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRD) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $23.33 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.34% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GNL.PRD was trading at a 4.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.14% in the "REITs" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

GNL.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRD) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are trading flat.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

