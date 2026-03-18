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GNL.PRE

Global Net Lease's Series C Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

March 18, 2026 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRE) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8438), with shares changing hands as low as $22.96 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GNL.PRE was trading at a 7.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.85% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

GNL.PRE+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Wednesday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRE) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are down about 1.3%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
 ETFs Holding ESGR
 Top High Dividend Yield Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying-> ETFs Holding ESGR-> Top High Dividend Yield Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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