Global Net Lease's Series C Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:
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In Wednesday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRE) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are down about 1.3%.
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