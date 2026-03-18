Global Net Lease's Series C Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRE) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8438), with shares changing hands as low as $22.96 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GNL.PRE was trading at a 7.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.85% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRE) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are down about 1.3%.

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