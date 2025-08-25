Global Net Lease's Series C Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRE) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8438), with shares changing hands as low as $23.04 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.90% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GNL.PRE was trading at a 6.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.93% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRE) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are off about 0.9%.

