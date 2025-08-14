Global Net Lease's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRB) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $21.32 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.98% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GNL.PRB was trading at a 13.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.80% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Thursday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRB) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are down about 1.9%.

