Global Net Lease's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRB) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $22.83 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.27% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GNL.PRB was trading at a 7.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.25% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GNL.PRB shares, versus GNL:

Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRB) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are off about 0.7%.

