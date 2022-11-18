Global Net Lease's Series B Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRB) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $20.02 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GNL.PRB was trading at a 16.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.12% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of GNL.PRB shares, versus GNL:
Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Friday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRB) is currently off about 3.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are up about 2%.
