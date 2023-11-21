Global Net Lease's Series B Preferred Stock Crosses Above 10% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRB) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $17.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.27% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GNL.PRB was trading at a 30.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.56% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Tuesday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRB) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are off about 0.7%.
