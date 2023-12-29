Global Net Lease's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $21.04 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.92% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GNL.PRA was trading at a 14.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.77% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of GNL.PRA shares, versus GNL:
Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRA) is currently up about 4.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are down about 0.5%.
Also see: ALB Dividend History
Funds Holding SRPT
OEF market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.