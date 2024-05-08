Global Net Lease's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRD) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.875), with shares changing hands as low as $20.67 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.89% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GNL.PRD was trading at a 16.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.74% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRD) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are down about 0.6%.

