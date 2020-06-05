Markets
Global Net Lease's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $24.16 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.02% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GNL.PRA was trading at a 3.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 34.46% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GNL.PRA shares, versus GNL:

Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRA) is currently up about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are up about 6.8%.

