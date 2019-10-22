Global Net Lease's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $25.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.58% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, GNL.PRA was trading at a 3.84% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 42.28% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are off about 1%.

