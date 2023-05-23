Global Net Lease to buy Necessity Retail in $950 mln all-stock deal

Adds details on merger deal throughout, background on proxy battle

May 23 (Reuters) - Global Net Lease Inc GNL.N will acquire Necessity Retail REIT Inc RTL.O in an all-stock deal that would value the combined entity at about $950 million, the companies said late on Tuesday.

The shareholders of Necessity Retail REIT would receive 0.670 shares of Global Net Lease (GNL) for each Necessity share held, representing a total of $7.08 per share, the two REITs said in a joint statement.

GNL's shares had closed at $10.56 on Tuesday.

The combined company will operate as GNL and its current CEO James Nelson and current Necessity Retail REIT's CEO Michael Weil will become co-chief executive officers.

Weil will be the sole CEO after Nelson's retirement in April 2024, the statement added.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.