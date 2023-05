May 23 (Reuters) - Global Net Lease Inc GNL.N will acquire Necessity Retail REIT Inc RTL.O in an all-stock deal that would value the combined entity at $949.42 million, the companies said late on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.