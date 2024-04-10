Global Net Lease Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRE) is currently down about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are trading flat.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: EMMSP Historical Stock Prices
RUN Videos
Funds Holding AMKR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.