Global Net Lease Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8125), with shares changing hands as low as $19.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.82% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, GNL.PRA was trading at a 19.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.67% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRA) is currently off about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are off about 8.2%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.