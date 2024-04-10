Global Net Lease Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for GNL.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Global Net Lease Inc's 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GNL.PRA) is currently off about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: GNL) are off about 8.2%.
