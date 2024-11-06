Global Net Lease Reduces Debt and Boosts Occupancy

Global Net Lease ( (GNL) ) has issued an update.

Global Net Lease, Inc. has made significant strides in 2024 by reducing net debt by $445 million and increasing occupancy rates through robust leasing activities. The company achieved $85 million in merger synergies, surpassing projections, and has a strong pipeline for future asset dispositions. With proactive management of its balance sheet, no debt maturities until Q3 2025, and reaffirmed financial guidance, GNL demonstrates effective execution and strategic planning for investors.

