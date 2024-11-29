Global Net Lease price target lowered to $8 from $8.50 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Global Net Lease (GNL) to $8 from $8.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates in the retail real estate investment trust group to reflect the Q3 results and adjusted revenue growth and expense assumptions.
