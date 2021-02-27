Global Net Lease, Inc. Just Reported A Surprise Loss: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Investors in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.8% to close at US$18.58 following the release of its annual results. Revenues came in at US$330m, in line with estimates, while Global Net Lease reported a statutory loss of US$0.09 per share, well short of prior analyst forecasts for a profit. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:GNL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Global Net Lease's five analysts is for revenues of US$377.1m in 2021, which would reflect a decent 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Global Net Lease is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.03 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$362.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.11 in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a pretty serious reduction to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

There's been no major changes to the price target of US$22.00, suggesting that the impact of higher forecast sales and lower earnings won't result in a meaningful change to the business' valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Global Net Lease at US$24.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Global Net Lease is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Global Net Lease's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 14% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.9%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.6% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Global Net Lease to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Global Net Lease analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Global Net Lease (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

