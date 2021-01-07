Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 08, 2021

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GNL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GNL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNL was $17.04, representing a -21.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.71 and a 94.3% increase over the 52 week low of $8.77.

GNL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). GNL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15. Zacks Investment Research reports GNL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.65%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GNL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GNL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GNL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 23.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GNL at 2.58%.

