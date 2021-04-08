Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GNL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that GNL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.09, the dividend yield is 8.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GNL was $19.09, representing a -1.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.34 and a 61.1% increase over the 52 week low of $11.85.

GNL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). GNL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.1. Zacks Investment Research reports GNL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.17%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GNL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GNL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GNL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an increase of 26.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GNL at 2.99%.

