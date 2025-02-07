Global Net Lease, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Global Net Lease will release its Q4 and 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, on February 27, 2025, after the market closes. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call and audio webcast on February 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and overall business performance, with a Q&A session afterward. Interested participants can access the call via the GNL website and will also be able to listen to a replay available after the event. Global Net Lease focuses on acquiring and managing income-producing net lease assets internationally. The press release also includes a caution about forward-looking statements and related risks.

Potential Positives

Global Net Lease is scheduled to release its financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2024 on February 27, 2025, indicating proactive communication with investors.

The company will conduct a conference call on February 28, 2025, which allows investors to engage directly with management and gain insights into business performance.

The release will be accessible via live webcast and will have a replay available, providing transparency and keeping investors informed.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of financial results for the fourth quarter and full year is routine but could indicate a lack of positive progress, necessitating further scrutiny from investors.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements and associated risks highlights potential significant uncertainties regarding the company’s future performance following the merger with The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc.

The reliance on market conditions and capital availability for future acquisitions suggests a precarious business position and may signal challenges in growth or stability.

FAQ

When will Global Net Lease announce its financial results?

Global Net Lease will announce its financial results on February 27, 2025, after the market closes.

How can I participate in the conference call?

You can participate in the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0792 for toll-free access or visiting the GNL website.

What time is the GNL conference call scheduled?

The GNL conference call is scheduled for February 28, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Will a replay of the call be available?

Yes, a replay will be available on the GNL website shortly after the call concludes.

Where can I find more information about Global Net Lease?

Additional information about Global Net Lease can be found on their website at www.globalnetlease.com.

$GNL Insider Trading Activity

$GNL insiders have traded $GNL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS S SCHORSCH has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,612,000 and 0 sales.

$GNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $GNL stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) (“GNL” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, February 27, 2025 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.





The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, February 28, 2025, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the fourth quarter and full year results and provide commentary on business performance. The results will be released before the call which will be conducted by GNL’s management team. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.





Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through the GNL website,



www.globalnetlease.com



, in the "Investor Relations" section. To listen to the live call, please go to the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the GNL website.







Conference Call Details









Live Call







Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-877-407-0792





International Dial-In: 1-201-689-8263







Conference Replay*







Domestic Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-844-512-2921





International Dial-In: 1-412-317-6671





Conference Replay Number: 13750621





*Available from 2:00 p.m. ET on February 28, 2025 through May 28, 2025.







About Global Net Lease, Inc.







Global Net Lease, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE, which focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the United States, and Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at



www.globalnetlease.com



.







Important Notice







The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. The words such as “may,” “will,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “predicts,” “plans,” “intends,” “would,” “could,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risks associated with realization of the anticipated benefits of the merger with The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. and the internalization of the Company’s property management and advisory functions; that any potential future acquisition or disposition by the Company is subject to market conditions and capital availability and may not be identified or completed on favorable terms, or at all. Some of the risks and uncertainties, although not all risks and uncertainties, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those presented in its forward-looking statements are set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk” sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and all of its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.







Contacts:







Investor Relations





Email:



investorrelations@globalnetlease.com







Phone: (332) 265-2020



