Global Net Lease, Inc. to Release Q2 Financial Results on August 6, 2025, with Conference Call Scheduled for August 7

Global Net Lease, Inc. will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, followed by a conference call on August 7.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 6, 2025, after the market closes. Following the release, the company's management will hold a conference call and audio webcast on August 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and business performance, including a question-and-answer session. The call is accessible via the GNL website, where dial-in instructions for live participation and replays are also provided. Global Net Lease is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that invests in income-producing net lease assets globally. The press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that may affect actual results.

Potential Positives

Global Net Lease, Inc. will release its financial results for Q2 2025, providing transparency and timely information to investors.

The company is hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results, allowing direct interaction with management and enhanced communication with stakeholders.

The conference call will be accessible via the internet, increasing the reach for interested parties and providing convenience for investors.

The structured follow-up with a question-and-answer session demonstrates the company's commitment to addressing investor concerns and fostering engagement.

Potential Negatives

Weakness in the company's upcoming financial results may be anticipated, as the press release emphasizes risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements.



The need to highlight risks and uncertainties indicates potential volatility in the company's performance or difficulties in achieving expected outcomes.



The company has not disclosed any significant positive developments or achievements in this press release, which may suggest a lack of notable progress or issues requiring transparency.

FAQ

When will Global Net Lease release its Q2 financial results?

Global Net Lease will release its Q2 financial results on August 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is the GNL conference call scheduled for?

The conference call is scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

How can I listen to the GNL conference call?

Access the live conference call via the GNL website in the "Investor Relations" section.

Will a replay of the conference call be available?

Yes, a conference call replay will be available beginning August 7, 2025, after 2:00 p.m. ET.

What services does Global Net Lease provide?

Global Net Lease focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income-producing net lease assets.

$GNL Insider Trading Activity

$GNL insiders have traded $GNL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS S SCHORSCH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,703,000 shares for an estimated $57,393,182 .

. EDWARD M JR. WEIL (CEO, President) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,141,500

$GNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $GNL stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GNL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GNL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

$GNL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GNL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GNL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mitch Germain from JMP Securities set a target price of $9.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Mitch Germain from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $9.0 on 03/28/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) ("GNL" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.





The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, August 7, 2025, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the second quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. The results will be released before the call which will be conducted by GNL's management team. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.





Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through the GNL website,



www.globalnetlease.com



, in the "Investor Relations" section. To listen to the live call, please go to the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the GNL website.







Conference Call Details









Live Call







Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-833-816-1441





International Dial-In: 1-412-317-0533







Conference Replay*







Domestic Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-844-512-2921





International Dial-In: 1-412-317-6671





Conference Replay Number: 10201018





*Available from 2:00 p.m. ET on August 7, 2025 through November 7, 2025.







About Global Net Lease, Inc.







Global Net Lease, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE, which focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the United States, United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at



www.globalnetlease.com



.







Important Notice







The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. The words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "predicts," "plans," "intends," "would," "could," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risks that any potential future acquisition or disposition by the Company is subject to market conditions, capital availability and timing considerations and may not be identified or completed on favorable terms, or at all. Some of the risks and uncertainties, although not all risks and uncertainties, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those presented in the Company's forward-looking statements are set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" sections in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and all of its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.







Contacts:







Investor Relations





Email:



investorrelations@globalnetlease.com







Phone: (332) 265-2020







