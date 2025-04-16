Global Net Lease, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

Global Net Lease will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, followed by a conference call on May 8.

Quiver AI Summary

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 7, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call and audio webcast will take place on May 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results, followed by a question-and-answer session. Interested parties can access the live call through the GNL website and will also be able to listen to a replay after the call. GNL, a real estate investment trust, focuses on acquiring and managing income-producing net lease assets worldwide. The press release includes a note regarding forward-looking statements and associated risks.

Potential Positives

Global Net Lease, Inc. is set to release its financial results for the first quarter, indicating transparency and commitment to regular communication with stakeholders.

The scheduled conference call and audio webcast on May 8, 2025, allows for direct engagement with investors, fostering greater investor relations.

Providing a question-and-answer session after theearnings calldemonstrates the company's openness to address investor inquiries and concerns.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that highlight significant risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's future performance, potentially leading to investor concern about the stability and predictability of their operations.

The mention of risks associated with future acquisitions or dispositions indicates that the Company may face challenges in expanding or maintaining its portfolio, impacting investor confidence.

The lack of specific financial performance metrics or highlights from the previous quarter may raise questions about the Company's current situation and financial health leading up to the upcoming results announcement.

FAQ

When will Global Net Lease announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

Global Net Lease will release its Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, after the market close.

How can I join the GNL conference call?

You can join the GNL conference call on May 8, 2025, by dialing 1-877-407-0792.

What is the purpose of the May 8 conference call?

The conference call will discuss GNL's first quarter financial results and provide insights into business performance.

Is there a replay available for the GNL conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available from May 8, 2025, through August 8, 2025.

Where can I find more information about GNL?

Additional information about Global Net Lease can be found on its website at www.globalnetlease.com.

$GNL Insider Trading Activity

$GNL insiders have traded $GNL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS S SCHORSCH has made 1 purchase buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $772,000 and 1 sale selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,590,000.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GNL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $GNL stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) ("GNL" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.





The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the first quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. The results will be released before the call which will be conducted by GNL's management team. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.





Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through the GNL website,



www.globalnetlease.com



, in the "Investor Relations" section. To listen to the live call, please go to the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the GNL website.







Conference Call Details









Live Call







Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-877-407-0792





International Dial-In: 1-201-689-8263







Conference Replay*







Domestic Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-844-512-2921





International Dial-In: 1-412-317-6671





Conference Replay Number: 13750622





*Available from 2:00 p.m. ET on May 8, 2025 through August 8, 2025.







About Global Net Lease, Inc.







Global Net Lease, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE, which focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the United States, United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at



www.globalnetlease.com



.







Important Notice







The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. The words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "predicts," "plans," "intends," "would," "could," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risks that any potential future acquisition or disposition (including the proposed closing of the encumbered properties portion of the multi-tenant portfolio) by the Company is subject to market conditions, capital availability and timing considerations and may not be identified or completed on favorable terms, or at all. Some of the risks and uncertainties, although not all risks and uncertainties, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those presented in the Company's forward-looking statements are set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" sections in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and all of its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.







Contacts:







Investor Relations





Email:



investorrelations@globalnetlease.com







Phone: (332) 265-2020







