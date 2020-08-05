Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL)

Q2 2020 Earnings Call

, 11:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Global Net Lease, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. And I'd now like to turn the conference over to Louisa Quarto. Please go ahead.

Louisa Quarto -- Executive Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us for GNL's second quarter 2020 earnings call. This call is being webcast in the Investor Relations section of GNL's website at www.globalnetlease.com. Joining me today on the call to discuss the quarter's results are Jim Nelson, GNL's Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Masterson, GNL's Chief Financial Officer. The following information contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We refer all of you to our SEC filings, including the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed on February 28, 2020 and all other filings with the SEC after that date, for a more detailed discussion of the risk factors that could cause these differences.

Any forward-looking statements provided during this conference call are only made as of the date of this call. As stated in our SEC filings, GNL disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements except as required by law. Also during today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating the company's financial performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is available in our earnings release and supplement, which are posted to our website at www.globalnetlease.com. Please also refer to our earnings release for more information about what we consider to be implied investment-grade tenants, a term we will use throughout today's call.

I'll now turn the call over to our CEO, Jim Nelson. Jim?

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Thank you Louisa. Good morning, everyone, and thanks again for joining us on today's call. I think it's safe to say that the second quarter was unlike any quarter I've experienced in my long career. Despite the challenges that COVID has presented, I am proud of our solid performance. For the quarter, we collected over 98% of cash rents that were payable, including 99% of the cash rent payable from our top 20 tenants. We attribute this excellent collection rate in large part to our historic emphasis on credit quality, underwriting and due diligence and to the relationships that we have built with our tenants over the years. On a geographic basis, GNL collected 99% of the cash rent payable from our UK-based assets, 100% from our other European tenants and 96% from our U.S.-based assets.

While we have been successful in collecting rent throughout the COVID crisis, I am equally excited about our achievements on other fronts over the same time. We negotiated and closed on two significant financing transactions during the second quarter and in early July, as we completed the last step in the refinancing of all of our European debt was a EUR70 million loan in France, which was fixed via a swap agreement at the excellent interest rate of 2.5%. We also closed on $88 million of loans at an excellent interest rate of 3.45% collateralized by our Whirlpool Corporation assets located in the U.S. We completed eight new acquisitions, all in the U.S. and all Industrial and Office properties for an aggregate total of $31 million, bringing our total year-to-date acquisitions to almost $145 million.

The second quarter acquisitions had an average remaining lease term of 18.1 years and were acquired at a weighted average cap rate of 8.45%. We remain actively engaged in the acquisition market place and continue to evaluate opportunities. Since the onset of COVID, the overall deal flow has softened and although as a buyer, we have adjusted our cap rate targets from historical precedent. In many cases current sellers have not yet made similar changes to their pricing expectations. We believe that over time we will see bids and asks converge to establish a new potentially more attractive normal. Our $3.9 billion 296 Property portfolio is nearly fully occupied at 99.6% leased with a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.9 years, up from 8 years a year ago. We have no 2020 lease expirations and contractual rent growth is embedded in over 93% of our leases.

231 of our properties are in the U.S. and Canada and 65 are in the UK and Western Europe representing 65% and 35% of annualized rent revenue, respectively. Our property mix continues to evolve and is currently 48% Office, 47% Industrial and Distribution, and 5% Retail compared to 53% Office, 41% Industrial and Distribution, and 6% Retail a year ago. Contributing to our success is our focus on tenant credit, industrial acquisitions and retail dispositions over the last several years. Across the portfolio 65% of straight-line rent comes from investment grade or implied investment grade tenants. Industrial and Distribution assets have been an increasingly significant segment of our portfolio growing by nearly 15% year-over-year to make up 47% of our current assets when measured by straight-line rent.

This shift was particularly fortuitous in advance of the COVID-19 pandemic where Industrial and Distribution businesses in the U.S. and Europe were among the least affected and some of the first employers to bring employees back to work. Our Industrial acquisitions have included the sale leaseback transactions we completed with Whirlpool Corporation in the U.S. and Italy as well as other industrial acquisitions totaling over $87 million year-to-date. These properties are leased to tenants such as CSTK, Metal Technologies, Klaussner Industrial and NSA. Other significant tenants in this segment include Finnair, Auchan and Grupo Antolin. So we are always seeking accretive acquisitions that meet our investment criteria.

Our focus has been and will continue to be on Industrial and Distribution assets along with opportunistic acquisitions of single-tenant mission-critical office properties leased to investment grade tenants similar to those that currently populate the office segment of our portfolio. Turning to our financial highlights, our portfolio produced year-over-year increases in revenue from tenants and net operating income. Total revenue was up 6.6% to $81.1 million and net operating income grew 6.1% to $73.3 million from $69.1 million in the second quarter 2019 and 2% from $71.9 million in the previous quarter. On a per share basis, AFFO decreased year-over-year to $0.44 per share. The company distributed $35.8 million in common dividends to the shareholders, AFFO was $39.8 million.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Chris to walk through the operating results in more detail before I follow-up with some closing remarks. Chris?

Christopher Masterson -- Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Thanks, Jim. We posted improved financial results for the second quarter compared to the prior year. For the second quarter 2020, we reported adjusted EBITDA of $61 million compared to $58.6 million in 2019. As Jim mentioned, we also reported a 6.6% increase in revenue to $81.1 million from $76.1 million with net income attributable to common stockholders of $1 million. FFO and AFFO decreased slightly to $35.1 million and $39.8 million respectively or $0.39 and $0.44 per share due to increased interest expense and additional shares that were issued over the last year. The company paid common stock dividends of $0.40 per share for the quarter. As always, a reconciliation of GAAP net income to the non-GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release. On the balance sheet, we ended the second quarter with net debt of $1.8 billion at a weighted average interest rate of 3.2%. Our net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was 7.2 times at the end of the quarter.

The weighted average debt maturity at the end of the second quarter 2020 was 5.2 years, which is an improvement from 4.6 years at the close of the 2019 second quarter. The components of our debt include $344.6 million on the multi-currency revolving credit facility, $403.7 million on the term loan, and $1.3 billion of outstanding gross mortgage debt. This debt was approximately 92% fixed rate, which is inclusive of floating rate debt with in-place interest rate swaps. The company has a well cushioned interest coverage ratio of 3.9 times. As of June 30, 2020 liquidity was approximately $331.1 million. Our net-debt-to-enterprise value was 50.1% with an enterprise value of $3.5 billion based on June 30, 2020 closing share price of $16.73 for common shares, $24.31 for Series A preferred shares and $22.95 for Series B preferred shares. This ratio was impacted by the market disruption that took place across the industry starting in the last half of February.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Jim for some closing remarks.

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Thanks, Chris. I am very encouraged by all that we've accomplished in the second quarter despite the challenging circumstances. We had a great quarter distributing $35.8 million in common dividends to shareholders, generating AFFO of $39.8 million and successfully collecting over 98% of cash rent payable based on the foundations we've built through our underwriting and the relationships we formed with our tenants. On these calls over the last several years we have been emphasizing how our portfolio was built to be durable. Our results this quarter bear this out.

Based on this, I hope that our existing stockholders realize that this quarter was an excellent proof of concept and that potential stockholders recognize the value potential we believe is still present in our stock, particularly given our very limited risk exposure. We will continue to focus on our business plan while executing on the activities that are critical to our ongoing success like arranging favorable financing and maintaining our hedging strategy. We look forward to continuing these efforts in the second half of this year and hope all of you have an enjoyable and healthy rest of the summer. As always, thank you for your continued support.

With that, operator, we can open the line for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question today will come from Bryan Maher with B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Bryan Maher -- B. Riley FBR -- Analyst

Good morning, Jim and Chris. Appreciate those comments. Two questions; first on the non-payers of rent, can you tell us how you're handling that? Are they being offered deferrals, over what period of time and what are the terms of those? And then I have a second question.

Christopher Masterson -- Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Sure, I can take that. So it's roughly only about a dozen tenants and what we've been doing for these tenants is we've deferred the portions of the rent. So in some cases, it's just been the second quarter. And a couple of other cases, it's been a couple of months in the third quarter and what we're doing is we're having the tenants pay us back those amounts in 2021 and in some cases it's over the course of three months and up to 12 months, but we're not abating the rents where we are going to get paid back in 2021.

Bryan Maher -- B. Riley FBR -- Analyst

Okay. But to-date no rents have been abated. Is that correct?

Christopher Masterson -- Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Correct. We're not, we haven't [Indecipherable].

Bryan Maher -- B. Riley FBR -- Analyst

And then my second question, it's kind of a two-parter, but Jim you insinuated in your prepared comments that GNL's made some changes to its expectations and that may be sellers have not. Can you elaborate on what those changes are that you're making? Is it strictly cap rates? Is it type of asset or location of the asset? And are you seeing any opportunities yet for distress that mainly on the office side and when I say distress not the asset itself, but maybe the owner who is trying to raise capital that might be attractive to you?

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Thanks, Bryan, and good morning to you also. What we're seeing -- we're actually starting to see a greater deal flow right now. We're starting to see a lot more properties, whereas I think for the last three, four months, a number of sellers pulled off the market, took their properties off the market because they wanted to see where prices settled, OK? We're looking -- we're still buying the same types of properties that we've been buying for the last three years, last 2.5 years. We're buying high quality Industrial and Distribution properties and we're buying select office properties in secondary markets with mostly investment grade tenants.

And I think price wise, we're -- I'm looking more at the prices on the office properties, and in some cases we've gone back on deals that ask for higher cap rates because we thought that the build there was just a little more risk than there was in the past. But taking a look at our portfolio and looking at the high quality tenants that we have, we're still very confident with what we own and we're very confident in what we're buying. So I think all-in-all, it is status quo and we're going to continue forward. Cap rates will adjust -- usually they adjust periodically as interest rates go up and down and I think we'll see a similar type of process because of COVID. But I still think that things will get back to normal. And we'll continue executing on our business plan as we have.

Bryan Maher -- B. Riley FBR -- Analyst

Great, thank you.

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Thanks, Bryan.

Operator

And the next question will come from Michael Gorman with BTIG. Please go ahead.

Michael Gorman -- BTIG -- Analyst

Thanks, good morning.

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Good morning Michael.

Michael Gorman -- BTIG -- Analyst

Good morning, I was wondering if you could just talk a little bit about the collection rates; obviously, very strong across the board. I'm just wondering the 96% in the U.S., is that attributable because if I recall correctly, that's the most of where the legacy retail is located, right? So is that what was driving the relatively lower number in the U.S. versus the UK and Europe?

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

I don't know if we could actually say that. I mean, there's no one sector that the deferrals have been focused on. It's pretty much spread a little bit across the board so I wouldn't say that. I would just say that the U.S., it seems -- seems to have been hit a little harder than Europe has and the way that the U.S. government is dealing with things -- Germany, they're back to work. France, they're back to work. The UK is still opening a little slower I think than they expected and we expected but our tenants in the UK are still doing well. So I don't think we can really say that it's primarily from retail in America. I just don't think that the case. I think it's pretty much spread across the board. Let me let me define that, our retail because as you know retail in the U.S. has been hit pretty hard, but our retail is still doing pretty good.

Michael Gorman -- BTIG -- Analyst

Great. Good to hear. And then can you just talk about, as you start to see the transaction market settle a little bit and people start to come back out what the competition looks like across your opportunity set? Obviously, I would imagine, Industrial, you're starting to see more competition on the buyer side, but just maybe what you're seeing in competitive trends there?

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Well, we are -- our balance sheet is very strong as we stated. We have the ability to close on transactions around the world. We're still looking and seeing things that are within the parameters that we set all along. I think we're being extremely selective because of COVID-19. But we're still finding excellent types of deals to bid on or to try to acquire. So I don't think, right now, prices have changed that much. Good investment grade tenants in buildings still command a little bit better price and that's what we focus on. But we're still finding things -- I think if you look at what we bought in the second quarter, there we -- what was it Chris? The cap rate was point 8.51%. Our total closed so far in 2020, the average cap rate is 8.51% with 18.8 years remaining lease term. I mean that's pretty darn good. So I think we're still able to find great value out there with really good tenants.

Michael Gorman -- BTIG -- Analyst

That's helpful. Great, thanks. And one last one maybe for Chris; obviously, two favorable financing transactions, one in the quarter, one afterwards. You've talked about lot of liquidity on the balance sheet, just how you guys are thinking about the cost of equity here and then kind of how long you want to keep the cash balance versus the line of credit?

Christopher Masterson -- Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Sure. So I guess the first part of the question and as you mentioned we have a ton of liquidity on the balance sheet. So I mean, based on what we have in the pipeline and even what we're looking at, I mean, we have a lot of cash to be able to use without having to tap whether it's the equity or debt markets for some time. I mean obviously, anything when it comes to equity, we'll have to evaluate kind of on a case-by-case basis, but we have a lot of cash to be able to use. And then I mean, just in terms of the line of credit and the draw that we did at the end of March, I mean at this point, we still think it's prudent to keep that cash on the balance sheet. We're going to continuously evaluate it, but just given the current state of the economy and the virus progression -- at least for the time being, we think it's the smart thing to keep that cash, but also we're going to keep evaluating that also.

Michael Gorman -- BTIG -- Analyst

Excellent, thanks for your time guys.

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Thank you.

Christopher Masterson -- Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Thank you.

Operator

And the next question will come from Nate Crossett with Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Keegan Carl -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hey guys, it's Keegan on for Nate. So first, would you mind touching on the deal flow today versus a month ago? And then on top of that could you maybe talk about how the pipeline is versus pre-COVID in terms of the size?

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Well, I think as I said earlier, we're starting to see a lot more deals. I think sellers are starting to adjust to the current situation. So we are looking at more deals right now. We're still being very selective, which is prudent considering COVID and not knowing how long it will be before a vaccine or how viable a vaccine will really be and then how long it will take to vaccinate the population. What was the second part of your question? Say it again.

Keegan Carl -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

So that was the deal flow but as far as the pipeline today, can you maybe touch on the size versus pre-COVID? Is it getting close to those levels again?

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Well, we haven't disclosed the pipeline. So I can't really talk too much about it yet, but if you follow us as we send out disclosures, you'll see the pipeline. But what we closed on so far this year has been good and we will continue -- our business plan is to continue to grow the company and buy high quality assets with great tenants. So we certainly will continue doing that.

Keegan Carl -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay, thanks. And for a follow-up can you maybe touch on the office part of your portfolio a little bit? I mean, I'm sure you're aware there is kind of a shift of more working from home. So is there anything within the portfolio we should be monitoring?

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Well, we don't -- first of all, let's take a look at the type of office that we have in the portfolio, in the U.S. in particular. We have many times there -- well, they're all single-tenant properties. They're all -- many of them are investment grade. Their headquarters buildings, which are very important to the tenant and the way we look at it, we're not really so concerned because of the nature of these properties. These are people driving to work. They're not taking public transportation and even if 15% or 20% of the people continue working from home after the COVID crisis is over, I mean, we feel that'll just give our tenants a little more room in their buildings to spread people out a little more and be a little proactive against future issues. So we're not really concerned. Also, our tenants have budgeted these buildings for very long terms in their budget planning. So they do need a headquarter building and we're very happy to provide it. So we're very comfortable and very confident about our retail properties or I'm sorry, not our retail, our office properties in the U.S. and in Europe, for that matter.

Keegan Carl -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

Perfect, thanks for your time.

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Sure. Thank you.

Operator

And the next question will come from John Massocca with Ladenburg Thalmann. Please go ahead.

John J. Massocca -- Ladenburg Thalmann -- Analyst

Good morning.

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Hey, John. Good morning.

John J. Massocca -- Ladenburg Thalmann -- Analyst

Hopefully [Indecipherable] my reception has been a little choppy. So if I cloud, apologies. Maybe touching a little more on kind of the acquisition pipeline, I know we've talked about it a lot, but, and I know you can't comment on the size of the pipeline broadly at this point but if you looked at kind of what's under LOI. Not as much maybe to your last quarter or kind of prior quarters, how quickly does it take for you guys to close on things that maybe are under LOI or aren't under purchase and sale agreement and how might that potentially impact the cadence of additional acquisition activity as we look into to 2H '20.

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Well, I think we're very lucky in that regard because of our advisor. I mean, we have tremendous resources at the advisor, which were put forward in doing rent collections and reaching out with the tenants. So the advisor has really been a tremendous asset -- the strength and breadth and width of the advisors capabilities. As far as closing transactions, we have in-house legal, we have in-house underwriting. So we can close on transactions pretty quickly. So as the pipeline builds up, we can -- in a pinch we closed in 30 days, probably 45 days is a good norm. But we have the capabilities to close on assets very, very rapidly as we find them and as we concluded the sort of paperwork side of a transaction and the due diligence.

John J. Massocca -- Ladenburg Thalmann -- Analyst

And then maybe touching on the office portfolio as it stands today -- I mean, did any kind of requests either in return traditional rents or even maybe permission to put additional capex into some of these office buildings in lieu of kind of changes that need to be put in place as a result of COVID and is that potential investment opportunities are you guys potentially able to invest in kind of some of your own properties and how big potentially could that be if that is something you're looking at or getting in versus reverse inquiries about?

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Well, it's interesting; in Europe, we've had a number of tenants reach out to us that are looking to expand their properties. So we are in conversations with a number of people about the potential for expanding existing facilities and in the U.S. as we get closer to explorations, lease expirations, which are still a few years away we're beginning those conversations. And it certainly is an area where we can make good use of capital by putting investments into the properties. So I think you're 100% right. I think we'll see a lot more of that going forward.

John J. Massocca -- Ladenburg Thalmann -- Analyst

And specifically, what's the appetite from tenants on your end in terms of maybe providing capital without additional rent, but potentially lengthen out that term on some of those office -- I'm sorry, those officer properties?

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

It's certainly an option, and we look at all of these options as they come up. We are in constant conversations with our tenants. So it's certainly something that we do consider.

John J. Massocca -- Ladenburg Thalmann -- Analyst

Have those conversations accelerated at all over the last couple of months, given what's going on or has it been kind of relatively similar to pre-COVID?

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

For us, I think it's pretty relative -- it's been very similar to pre-COVID. We do, like I say, we do have constant communication with our tenants and we respond relatively quickly to requests and it's an ongoing process, but I don't think it's accelerated for us because of COVID.

John J. Massocca -- Ladenburg Thalmann -- Analyst

Okay and then just one last one. And if you guys can't provide anything at this point, that's perfectly fine, but any color maybe on July collection broadly or specifically?

Christopher Masterson -- Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Right. So we haven't published the numbers yet for July, but what I would say there is, we're not seeing anything materially different?

John J. Massocca -- Ladenburg Thalmann -- Analyst

Okay, that's very helpful. And that's it for me. Thank you all very much.

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Thanks, John.

Operator

And the next question will come from Aaron Hecht with JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Aaron Hecht -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions.

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Hey, good morning, Aaron.

Aaron Hecht -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Good morning. So 8% plus cap rates, really strong. Wondering how that was split between the Industrial and the Office side? Where is the spread at? And then the low end of the range, the high end of the range in terms of cap rates that you're doing deals today?

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Go ahead, Chris, you can take that one.

Christopher Masterson -- Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Sure. So, looking at the pipeline right now and there isn't really a distinct difference from what I can see between the Office and Industrial. It's all pretty consistent across the board.

Aaron Hecht -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Okay. And then you guys noted that it seems like Industrial is going to be -- has an incremental focus over office in terms of acquisition volume. Are you biased at all toward the U.S. over Europe right now or is that also [Indecipherable]?

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Well, it's been that way for the last couple of years. I think we bought two-thirds Industrial Distribution, and one-third Office for the last few years. And it's been -- the majority has been in the U.S., but we're starting to see some pretty good deals in Europe right now. Europe for a long time -- Europe, the price has spiked really high the last few years, pre-COVID. So it was very difficult to find things that met our underwriting criteria. But we're starting to see a lot more in Europe right now. So I certainly wouldn't say we're focused on either country as we're opportunistic buyers where we find a really good property with a great investment grade tenant. I think we have, as I said, we have the ability to act. So we're certainly looking in both places. And there are things we like in both places.

Aaron Hecht -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Right. And then just to hit on the collections one more time. And sorry, to hit a dead horse, but have you seen tenants as for deferrals or any assistance at an increasing pace that you've had to push back on to get the collections where you have them today or has the income -- inbound phone calls from tenants not really changed and then is reflective of the collection volumes?

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Well, I don't think much has changed. I think we were proactive with our tenants during this COVID crisis. As I said, the advisor put -- we put a lot of attention to reaching out and communicating with our tenants. I think we've come to very good conclusions with the people that needed help. So we have not had the deferral -- I mean, we had the deferral discussion. We haven't abated any rents and I think that they've done a -- we've done a really good job as far as collecting the rents. It's obvious and it's working.

Aaron Hecht -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

Got you. Yeah, good job on the quarter and thanks for the time.

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Thank you very much Aaron. Take care.

Christopher Masterson -- Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Thanks, Aaron.

Operator

And this will conclude our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to James Nelson for any closing remarks.

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Thank you, operator. I want to thank everybody for joining us this morning. We do appreciate your listening in, your calling in. And certainly, we appreciate the questions asked and please everybody stay safe, stay healthy, and thank you. Bye-bye.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 31 minutes

Call participants:

Louisa Quarto -- Executive Vice President, Investor Relations

James L. Nelson -- Chief Executive Officer and President

Christopher Masterson -- Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Bryan Maher -- B. Riley FBR -- Analyst

Michael Gorman -- BTIG -- Analyst

Keegan Carl -- Berenberg Capital Markets -- Analyst

John J. Massocca -- Ladenburg Thalmann -- Analyst

Aaron Hecht -- JMP Securities -- Analyst

More GNL analysis

All earnings call transcripts

10 stocks we like better than Global Net Lease

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Global Net Lease wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.