Global Net Lease, Inc. Achieves Credit Rating Upgrade by S&P Global Following Successful $1.8 Billion Portfolio Sale

Global Net Lease reports S&P credit rating upgrade linked to successful $1.8 billion multi-tenant portfolio sale and debt reduction.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) has received an upgrade from S&P Global, raising its corporate credit rating from BB to BB+ after successfully selling a multi-tenant portfolio for $1.8 billion, which allowed the company to significantly reduce its debt. S&P also upgraded GNL's unsecured notes to an investment-grade BBB- rating. Following the sale, GNL has a streamlined portfolio with diversified, long-term triple-net leases, high occupancy, and minimal near-term lease expirations. CEO Michael Weil stated that this upgrade reflects GNL's efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and portfolio, and emphasized the company's ongoing commitment to reducing leverage and lowering capital costs in the future.

Potential Positives

S&P Global upgraded GNL's corporate credit rating from BB to BB+, indicating improved financial stability and creditworthiness.

S&P raised the issue-level rating on GNL's unsecured notes to investment-grade BBB-, enhancing the value and reliability of the company's debt instruments.

The successful $1.8 billion sale of GNL's multi-tenant portfolio allowed for a substantial paydown of debt, positively impacting the company's balance sheet.

The streamlined portfolio resulting from the sale features diversified, long-term triple-net leases with a broad tenant base and high occupancy, enhancing operational metrics.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes a significant portfolio sale, which may indicate previous struggles in maintaining the original portfolio or necessitating drastic measures to improve financial standing.

The need for a substantial paydown of debt suggests that the company may have been under financial pressure.

The mention of forward-looking statements and the associated risks highlights potential uncertainties regarding future performance and strategic decisions.

FAQ

What was GNL's recent credit rating upgrade?

S&P Global upgraded GNL's corporate credit rating to BB+ from BB following a successful $1.8 billion portfolio sale.

How did GNL improve its credit rating?

The upgrade followed the sale of GNL's multi-tenant portfolio, leading to significant debt paydown and enhanced financial stability.

What changes did S&P Global make to GNL's unsecured notes rating?

S&P raised the issue-level rating on GNL's unsecured notes to investment-grade BBB- from BB+.

What does GNL's streamlined portfolio consist of?

GNL's streamlined portfolio includes diversified, long-term triple-net leases with a broad tenant base and high occupancy.

What is GNL's focus as a real estate investment trust?

Global Net Lease focuses on acquiring and managing income-producing net lease assets in the U.S. and parts of Europe.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) ("GNL" or the "Company") announced today that S&P Global has upgraded its corporate credit rating to BB+ from BB following the successful $1.8 billion sale of GNL's multi-tenant portfolio, which enabled a substantial paydown of GNL's debt. S&P also raised its issue-level rating on GNL's unsecured notes to an investment-grade BBB- from BB+.





As a result of the multi-tenant portfolio sale, GNL's streamlined portfolio of diversified, long-term triple-net leases features a broad tenant base, minimal near-term lease expirations, high occupancy, and strengthened operating metrics.





"We believe S&P's upgrade of our credit ratings further validates the decisive actions we've taken to strengthen GNL's balance sheet and portfolio," said Michael Weil, CEO of GNL. "Our disciplined execution of a capital strategy designed to improve our credit profile and enhance shareholder value has created tangible results that we intend to build upon in the second half of 2025 and beyond. We are committed to further strengthening GNL’s financial position though continued leverage reduction and lowering our cost of capital.”







About Global Net Lease, Inc.







Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded internally managed real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the U.S., and Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at www.globalnetlease.com.







Important Notice







The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. The words such as "may," "will," "seeks," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "predicts," "plans," "intends," "would," "could," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risks that any potential future acquisition or disposition by the Company is subject to market conditions, capital availability and timing considerations and may not be identified or completed on favorable terms, or at all. Some of the risks and uncertainties, although not all risks and uncertainties, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those presented in the Company's forward-looking statements are set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" sections in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and all of its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.







Contacts:







Investor Relations





Email:



investorrelations@globalnetlease.com







Phone: (332) 265-2020



