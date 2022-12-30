Global natural catastrophe insurance losses seen at $112 bln for 2022

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Global insurance losses for natural catastrophes are projected to reach $112 billion in 2022, reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter said on Friday, driven by the impact of Hurricane Ian which hit Florida earlier this year.

The projected losses do not include the impact of the most recent December natural catastrophes, Guy Carpenter said in a statement.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.