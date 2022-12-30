US Markets
Global natural catastrophe insurance losses seen at $112 bln for 2022

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

December 30, 2022 — 04:35 am EST

Written by Carolyn Cohn for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Global insurance losses for natural catastrophes are projected to reach $112 billion in 2022, reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter said on Friday, driven by the impact of Hurricane Ian which hit Florida earlier this year.

The projected losses do not include the impact of the most recent December natural catastrophes, Guy Carpenter said in a statement.

