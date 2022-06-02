Global Money Transfers are Revolutionizing the Way People Access Financial Services

Shawn Fielder, CEO of Ria Money Transfer

More than 280 million migrants globally send the money they earn in developed countries - remittances - back home to their loved ones every year. International remittances to low and middle-income countries were over $600 billion last year, far exceeding the aid provided to those countries by development agencies and governments. For many developing countries, remittances contribute more than 10 percent of GDP. In the case of Nepal, remittances represent 27% of GDP. For Samoa, they contribute 32%. Remittances are considered so critical that during the pandemic, countries declared money transfer an essential service so that customers could continue to send and receive money, despite lockdown restrictions.

And they did. The pandemic brought the economies of many developed countries to their knees, and analysts predicted that the flow of remittances would drop dramatically. But they held up, increasing nearly 1% in 2020, despite the global recession, and rebounding over 8% to low and middle-income countries in 2021. Remittances are remarkably resilient in the face of crisis.

The reason is that international migrants know that the money they send home matters to their families who rely on it for healthcare, housing, and education, among other needs. When crisis hits, migrants cut back on their own consumption or draw on savings to continue to support their families. Remittances put food on the table during economic downturns.

Tech and mobile wallets drive financial inclusion globally

The rapid advance of technology and the rise of mobile solutions to even remote corners of the world is helping bring down the cost and improving the speed of the cross-border transfers that deliver remittances. Technology is also helping to overcome major development challenges like access to education and health services and contributing to financial inclusion. More people than ever can access tools to help insulate them from financial shocks, participate in formal economies and lift themselves out of poverty.

Mobile wallets are an excellent example. For most people in the developed world, mobile technology is a convenience that makes it faster and easier to pay at the grocery store or keep track of a budget. But for people in the developing world, with limited access to traditional financial services and facing obstacles to upward economic mobility, mobile wallets bring considerable improvements in areas far beyond financial inclusion.

Mobile wallets, which are widely available even in countries where most inhabitants remain unbanked, have become so robust that they can take the place of bank accounts. With a mobile wallet, users have access to a broad range of financial services including receiving money transfers, paying bills, obtaining loans or withdrawing cash at authorized locations.

Mobile money systems are also being used to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of aid disbursements in developing countries with weak financial infrastructure. Payments made with smartphones are making it easier for farmers to buy equipment, seeds and fertilizer, helping reduce the obstacles to rural development. The reach of healthcare is expanding in some developing countries because mobile payments make it easier for healthcare workers in remote areas to get paid.

Continued digital expansion of money transfer space

The digital expansion of money transfer operators like Ria Money Transfer means a greater number of mobile wallets can be reached through the interoperability of bank payment systems, other wallets, fintech apps, ATMs, debit cards and traditional over-the-counter cash points, bringing financial services like cross-border, real time payments to more people than ever. In the case of Ria, 98% of payments to bank accounts throughout the world happen almost instantly.

Digital expansion is critical for the future of the cross-border money transfer industry, yet today, 70% of customers continue to rely on brick-and-mortar channels. These are people with digital skills that use other digital solutions but prefer to transact across multiple channels, sometimes digital, sometimes physical. They are interested in omnichannel solutions that allow them to modify orders, change beneficiaries, track their activity across physical and digital channels, find physical locations and avail themselves of other self-service solutions. Being able to offer both will continue to be key for money transfer operators.

Along with accessing financial services through mobile money systems, a rising number of people throughout the world are opening bank accounts. This is due in part to the efforts of authorities in countries like Colombia who are promoting the financial services sector and improving regulation and monitoring. The number of Colombians with a bank account grew to 86% at the first half of 2020, up from 82% at the end of 2019.

The World Bank estimates that international remittances will grow an additional 3.8 percent this year. They are a crucial development tool that helps alleviate poverty. It’s no surprise that the United Nations included lowering the cost of remittances in its Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. With the current global average price of sending a cross-border transfer at more than 6%, work remains to bring the cost of sending international remittances down to the UN’s 3% goal.

How digital money transfer platforms bring value to people everywhere

Digital alternatives are revolutionizing how the financial services sector interacts with customers and will continue to impact how the sector operates in the near and distant future. In the instance of Ria Money Transfer, the goal has always been to increase financial accessibility on a global scale with added value for people everywhere. That means leading and staying on top of global trends, as well as network expansion to include more physical locations equipped with the latest technology to increase service speed and improve affordability. Most importantly, the ultimate goal is to maintain trust among customers and stay top-of-mind.

Through digital expansion and investment in new technologies in processing and payments, we improve the speed and lower the cost of cross-border money transfers and help spread access to affordable financial services throughout the world.

