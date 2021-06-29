Global monetary tightening is risk to Mexico, says stability council

Recasts with comments on global monetary policy tightening, adds details on financial risks

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's financial stability council on Tuesday highlighted a pickup of inflation in some advanced economies and the likelihood of monetary policy tightening as risks to the country's financial system.

While robust, Mexico's financial market had already seen volatility, particularly in its foreign exchange rate, said the council, which includes the finance minister, central bank governor and head of the banking regulator.

"Among the global risks to growth are the pandemic as well as a higher-than-expected inflation increase in some advanced economies, which could accelerate the withdrawal of monetary stimulus," it said in a statement.

"In this context, external risks persist for the Mexican financial system because of more restrictive and volatile financial conditions."

In a surprise move, the board of the Mexican central bank, Banxico, last week decided to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%.

Banxico said the move was necessary to avoid adverse effects on inflation expectations and cited price formation in the United States.

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan last week also appeared to add a new pillar to the case he is building for reducing the U.S. central bank's support for the economy.

While the council noted that risk perception has almost across the board decreased over the past months, it was still above levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council also reiterated warnings about inherent risks of cryptocurrencies as means of exchange, deposits or other types of investments.

Cryptocurrencies are subject to great volatility and can be risky for both users and the financial sector, the statement said, adding that these do not constitute legal tender in the country.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Stefanie Eschenbacher in Mexico City Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.