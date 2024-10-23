News & Insights

Global Mofy signs strategic cooperation agreement with Haizhou district

October 23, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Global Mofy AI announces recently, a delegation led by Chairman and CEO Haogang Yang engaged with local enterprises and government leaders, conducting an in-depth exploration of Lianyungang’s digital economy, artificial intelligence, and cultural tourism resources. The visit resulted in the signing of a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Lianyungang’s Haizhou High-Tech District, a district focused on supporting the broader digital economy and industries within.

