Global Mofy Announces Investment In MERAEDU

January 11, 2024 — 09:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (GMM), announced its strategic investment in MERAEDU, marking its entrance into the vocational education sector.

The RMB8 million funding round was led by the Anji County Government Industrial Guidance Fund, with Global Mofy Metaverse as a co-investor.

Established in 2023, MERAEDU is an innovative platform dedicated to vocational education, primarily focused on delivering high-quality training courses tailored for professionals aged between 20 and 35. To date, MERAEDU has successfully enrolled nearly 20,000 paying students and continues expanding its market reach across China.

The vocational education market in China is currently experiencing rapid growth, with a projected market size surpassing RMB900 billion in 2023, as per Deloitte research data.

