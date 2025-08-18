Markets
GMM

Global Mofy AI Reports Higher Revenue But Lower Net Income In H1

August 18, 2025 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Global Mofy AI Limited (GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider, Monday announced results for the six months ended March 31, 2025.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $26.7 million from $19.9 million a year earlier, reflecting growth in digital asset development and technology services.

Net income dropped to $5.0 million, or $1.19 per share, compared with $10.3 million, or $5.56 per share, in the prior-year period, as higher R&D investments and operating expenses weighed on margins. Operating income decreased to $1.7 million from $6.7 million a year ago.

GMM is currently trading at $2.29 up $0.0494 or 2.20 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.