Global Mofy AI Reports Higher Revenue But Lower Net Income In H1

(RTTNews) - Global Mofy AI Limited (GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider, Monday announced results for the six months ended March 31, 2025.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $26.7 million from $19.9 million a year earlier, reflecting growth in digital asset development and technology services.

Net income dropped to $5.0 million, or $1.19 per share, compared with $10.3 million, or $5.56 per share, in the prior-year period, as higher R&D investments and operating expenses weighed on margins. Operating income decreased to $1.7 million from $6.7 million a year ago.

GMM is currently trading at $2.29 up $0.0494 or 2.20 percent on the Nasdaq.

