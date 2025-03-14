Global Mofy AI Limited's Subsidiary Recognized as Innovation-Driven Enterprise by Beijing Bureau

Global Mofy AI Limited's subsidiary recognized for innovation in digital content production and technology solutions in Beijing.

Quiver AI Summary

Global Mofy AI Limited, a technology solutions provider focused on generative AI and virtual content production, announced that its subsidiary, Global Mofy China, has been recognized by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology as a Specialized, High-End and Innovation-Driven Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise. This accolade reflects the company's commitment to innovation and its leadership in the digital content sector, aligning with its mission to advance digital transformation through cutting-edge virtual technologies. CEO Haogang Yang emphasized the significance of this recognition in enhancing their contributions to the digital economy and their focus on delivering value to clients globally. The company aims to leverage this acknowledgment to boost its technological advancements and expand its market presence both domestically and internationally.

Potential Positives

Global Mofy China has been officially recognized as a Specialized, High-End and Innovation-Driven Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise, highlighting its commitment to innovation and specialized expertise.

This recognition affirms Global Mofy’s leadership in the digital content and virtual technology sectors, aligning with its mission to drive digital transformation.

The award can enhance the company's reputation, potentially attracting more clients and partners in both domestic and international markets.

Global Mofy’s focus on technological advancements and digital asset development positions it favorably within the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Potential Negatives

There is a reliance on forward-looking statements, which indicates potential uncertainty and risks related to future performance, potentially causing investor skepticism.

The press release does not provide specific details regarding the financial implications or success metrics associated with the newly acquired recognition, which may leave investors concerned about the tangible benefits of this achievement.

The company’s commitments to innovation and technological advancements are presented without concrete examples or outcomes, which could be interpreted as lacking substance in their claims.

FAQ

What does Global Mofy AI Limited do?

Global Mofy AI Limited provides generative AI-driven technology solutions for virtual content production and 3D digital asset development.

What recognition did Global Mofy China receive?

Global Mofy China was recognized as a Specialized, High-End and Innovation-Driven Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise by the Beijing Municipal Bureau.

How does Global Mofy contribute to the digital economy?

Global Mofy advances the digital economy by pioneering innovations in virtual technology services and 3D digital asset development.

What is the Mofy Lab technology platform?

The Mofy Lab technology platform utilizes interactive 3D and artificial intelligence to create high-definition virtual assets for various applications.

How many digital assets does Global Mofy Metaverse offer?

Global Mofy Metaverse features a collection of over 100,000 high-precision 3D digital assets for diverse uses.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



BEIJING, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced that the Global Mofy (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. (“Global Mofy China”), our wholly-owned subsidiary, has been officially recognized as a Specialized, High-End and Innovation-Driven Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.





This recognition underscores Global Mofy’s unwavering commitment to innovation, specialized expertise, and its dedication to advancing emerging technologies. The prestigious Specialized, High-End and Innovation-Driven Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise designation is awarded to enterprises that excel in niche markets, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive sustainable growth. It further affirms the Company’s leadership in the digital content and virtual technology sectors, aligning seamlessly with its mission to propel digital transformation by integrating advanced virtual technologies into real-world applications.





“Global Mofy China is honored to be recognized as a Specialized, High-End and Innovation-Driven Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise in Beijing,” said Haogang Yang, CEO of Global Mofy. “This recognition underscores our relentless efforts to push the boundaries of innovation and strengthen our contributions to the digital economy. As we continue to pioneer advancements in virtual technology services and 3D digital asset development, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners worldwide.”





Global Mofy looks forward to leveraging this opportunity to accelerate its technological advancements and expand its influence in both domestic and international markets.







About Global Mofy AI Limited







Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy Metaverse is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 100,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.cn/ or ir.globalmofy.cn.







Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding the expected trading of its Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







For more information, please contact:







Global Mofy AI Ltd.





Investor Relations Department





ir@mof-vfx.com



