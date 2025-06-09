Global Mofy AI Limited Announces Strategic Investment in Wetruck AI to Expand AI Integration in East African Freight Sector

Global Mofy AI invests in Wetruck AI to enhance digital freight solutions in East Africa, promoting AI integration in logistics.

Global Mofy AI Limited has announced a strategic investment in WETRUCK TECHENABLE SOLUTIONS PLC, a digital freight platform based in Ethiopia, marking its entry into the African market. This initiative aims to advance the use of AI in under-digitized sectors, particularly in logistics, which faces challenges from inefficiencies and a lack of transparency. East Africa is seen as a promising region for AI applications to enhance freight operations. Global Mofy will leverage its expertise to support Wetruck AI's development and scalability. The platform is set to launch in late 2025 and will feature capabilities such as real-time tracking and automated processes. This investment aligns with Global Mofy's goal of fostering AI integration in traditional industries and expanding its international presence, according to CEO Haogang Yang.

Potential Positives

Global Mofy AI's strategic investment in Wetruck AI marks its first entry into the African market, positioning the company to leverage growth opportunities in under-digitized sectors.

The investment supports the digital transformation of logistics in East Africa, enhancing operational efficiencies through AI integration in freight systems.

By actively participating in Wetruck AI's development and leveraging its AI expertise, Global Mofy aims to strengthen its competitive edge and technology delivery capabilities in emerging markets.

This move aligns with Global Mofy's commitment to advancing AI technologies in traditional industries, reinforcing its international expansion strategy and focus on sustainable economic growth in promising regions.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that the initial product of Wetruck AI is still under development and will not be launched until late 2025, which may raise concerns about the timeline and execution of the company's investment strategy.



The company’s entry into a relatively under-digitized market may involve significant challenges and risks related to the adoption and implementation of AI technologies in logistics, which could impact the success of this venture.



The emphasis on forward-looking statements highlights potential uncertainties and risks regarding the company's future performance, suggesting that actual outcomes may diverge significantly from current expectations.

FAQ

What is Global Mofy AI Limited?

Global Mofy AI Limited is a technology solutions provider focusing on generative AI, virtual content production, and 3D digital assets.

What recent investment did Global Mofy make?

Global Mofy has completed a strategic investment in Wetruck Techenable Solutions PLC, a digital freight platform based in Ethiopia.

Why is Global Mofy expanding into Africa?

Africa, particularly East Africa, is seen as a growing market for AI-driven solutions in logistics and digital transformation.

What technology is Wetruck AI developing?

Wetruck AI is developing a digital freight platform aimed at optimizing road transportation systems in East Africa.

How will Global Mofy support Wetruck AI?

Global Mofy will leverage its AI expertise to enhance Wetruck AI's growth, operational efficiency, and platform scalability.

BEIJING, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced that it has completed a strategic investment in WETRUCK TECHENABLE SOLUTIONS PLC (“Wetruck AI”), a digital freight platform headquartered in Ethiopia. This investment marks Global Mofy’s first direct market entry into Africa and represents a key strategic initiative to accelerate the industrial application of AI in high-growth, under-digitized sectors.





Africa, particularly the East African region, is undergoing a pivotal stage of infrastructure digitalization. As regional trade continues to grow and logistics demand increases, traditional road freight systems are increasingly challenged by inefficiencies and limited transparency. Global Mofy believes there is significant potential to improve these systems through AI-driven freight platform integration, process visibility, and intelligent capacity matching. The company views East Africa as a promising market for applying AI to enhance infrastructure operations and support the digital transformation of the real economy. Through this strategic investment, Global Mofy is also advancing the adoption of AI technologies in emerging markets and reinforcing its international presence.





As part of its international expansion strategy, and beyond capital investment, Global Mofy will play an active role in shaping Wetruck AI’s development roadmap and technical architecture. The Company will leverage its expertise in AI and digital system design to support Wetruck AI’s growth, operational efficiency, and platform scalability.





Wetruck AI was founded by an international team with core members from the United States, Germany, and Ethiopia. The team brings professional expertise across logistics operations, data technology, financial management, and corporate strategy. Its founding members include former executives from leading Ethiopian freight companies, data specialists educated at globally recognized institutions, financial professionals with extensive experience in venture incubation and cross-border capital operations, as well as a local industry advisor currently serving as Global Head of Freight at DHL Ethiopia. This combination of diverse backgrounds and hands-on experience provides a solid foundation for Wetruck AI’s continued success and market expansion in East Africa.





Initial and core product of Wetruck AI is its digital freight platform and mobile application designed to modernize and optimize the road transportation system in East Africa, which is under development and will be launched in late 2025. The platform integrates key functions such as intelligent capacity matching, real-time tracking, dynamic pricing, and automated document processing, creating a more efficient and transparent freight service network. With a built-in smart pricing engine and GPS-enabled shipment tracking, the system enhances matching efficiency, reduces operational costs, and accelerates the digitalization and standardization of freight logistics across the region. Backed by advanced AI algorithms and strong data capabilities, Wetruck AI is well positioned to transform the road freight landscape in African markets and drive the sector toward greater intelligence and performance.





This investment represents Global Mofy’s latest step in advancing the integration of AI with traditional industries. It also reflects the company’s continued focus on the digital transformation of high-potential markets. Through this investment, Global Mofy aims to gain practical industry insights applicable to global markets, further enhance its technology delivery capabilities, and strengthen the competitive edge of its AI-driven solutions.





“Africa represents one of the most promising regions for sustainable economic growth, especially in foundational industries like logistics and transportation,” said Mr. Haogang Yang, Chairman and CEO of Global Mofy. “We observe long-term value in the region’s transition toward intelligent infrastructure and the modernization of critical industries. Wetruck AI has demonstrated significant potential in the digital freight sector. This strategic investment reflects our commitment to global expansion and our broader vision of leveraging advanced AI technologies to empower traditional industries across high-growth markets. We will continue to scale our international presence and deliver enduring value for our shareholders through innovation and strategic execution.”







