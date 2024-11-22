News & Insights

Stocks
GMM

Global Mofy AI announces effective date for 1-for-15 reverse stock split

November 22, 2024 — 07:10 am EST



Global Mofy AI announced that it has resolved to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s ordinary shares, with the split ratio set at 1-for-15. The reverse stock split was approved by the Company’s shareholders at a special meeting held on November 1, 2024. Global Mofy’s Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on an adjusted basis, reflecting the reverse stock split, on November 26, 2024, under the existing ticker symbol “GMM.”

