Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 112% Total Return On Their Investment

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, the Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) share price is up 70% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 56% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 60% in the last year , including dividends .

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Global Medical REIT became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:GMRE Earnings Per Share Growth May 4th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Global Medical REIT's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Global Medical REIT the TSR over the last 3 years was 112%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the market return was 58% in the last year, Global Medical REIT returned 60% to shareholders. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return of 28% over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. We're certainly happy to see the uptick and we hope the underlying business goes on to justify the improved valuation. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Global Medical REIT is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Global Medical REIT is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.