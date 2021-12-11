Global Medical REIT Inc.'s (NYSE:GMRE) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Global Medical REIT's (NYSE:GMRE) stock up by 7.9% over the past three months. However, the company's financials look a bit inconsistent and market outcomes are ultimately driven by long-term fundamentals, meaning that the stock could head in either direction. In this article, we decided to focus on Global Medical REIT's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Global Medical REIT is:

2.5% = US$15m ÷ US$630m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Global Medical REIT's Earnings Growth And 2.5% ROE

It is hard to argue that Global Medical REIT's ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 6.6%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Global Medical REIT was still able to see a decent net income growth of 17% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Global Medical REIT's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 9.0%.

NYSE:GMRE Past Earnings Growth December 11th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Global Medical REIT is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Global Medical REIT Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Global Medical REIT's high three-year median payout ratio of 132% suggests that the company is paying out more to its shareholders than what it is making. However, this hasn't really hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier. It would still be worth keeping an eye on that high payout ratio, if for some reason the company runs into problems and business deteriorates. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Global Medical REIT.

Additionally, Global Medical REIT has paid dividends over a period of seven years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 64% over the next three years.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Global Medical REIT's performance. While the company has posted impressive earnings growth, its poor ROE and low earnings retention makes us doubtful if that growth could continue, if by any chance the business is faced with any sort of risk. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

