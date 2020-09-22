Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 23, 2020

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GMRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that GMRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.19, the dividend yield is 6.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GMRE was $13.19, representing a -17.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.95 and a 88.97% increase over the 52 week low of $6.98.

GMRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). GMRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.08. Zacks Investment Research reports GMRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.47%, compared to an industry average of -3.8%.

